AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $46,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.1 %

AZO stock opened at $2,493.83 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,959.58 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,569.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,489.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $29.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

