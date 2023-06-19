AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $43.07 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a report issued on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $43.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $43.48. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $130.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2024 earnings at $135.36 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,493.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,569.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2,489.17. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,959.58 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $19,647,954 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.7% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

