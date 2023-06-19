Avid Bioservices (CDMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CDMO opened at $16.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.84. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDMO has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,468.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,468.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $25,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,270.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,950 in the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.