AWM Capital LLC Sells 73 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AWM Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Microsoft by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 65,545 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,719,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000. Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,745 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $342.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $351.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

