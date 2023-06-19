Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Azure Power Global Stock Up 0.6 %
Azure Power Global stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $14.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azure Power Global
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 37.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 438,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 98,948 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 15.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,560 shares during the last quarter.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.