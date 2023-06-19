B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,825 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 343.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 346,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $789,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC opened at $92.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $93.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

