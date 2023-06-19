B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 3,254 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $213.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.16.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

