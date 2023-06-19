B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $128.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.60. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $6,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,144,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,850 shares of company stock worth $61,918,563 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

