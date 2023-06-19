B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $426.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $389.19 and a 200 day moving average of $363.96. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

