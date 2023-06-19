Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $849,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $342.33 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $351.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.86 and a 200-day moving average of $274.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.