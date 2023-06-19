Blackline Safety Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Blackline Safety in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.85 million.

BLN has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.92.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

