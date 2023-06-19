BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $40,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $702.78 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $667.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.82.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.