Boltwood Capital Management Has $1.43 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after buying an additional 3,875,615 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $125.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

