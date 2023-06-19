Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,660,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 14,090,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of Bowlero stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. Bowlero has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 0.20.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Bowlero had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 1,325.87%. The business had revenue of $315.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bowlero

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 8,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,584.65. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,584.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Bowlero by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 2.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bowlero to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bowlero has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also

