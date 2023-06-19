Brokerages Set AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) PT at $145.67

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $173.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.81. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 0.96. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $178.10.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.34 million. On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 177,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AppFolio by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AppFolio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

