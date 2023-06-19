Brokerages Set Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) PT at $7.83

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12,687.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,136,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033,873 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 15,817,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817,975 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,700,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,700,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,821,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of BHC stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.23). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

