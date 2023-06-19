Brokers Issue Forecasts for Air Lease Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Air Lease in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Air Lease’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

NYSE:AL opened at $41.48 on Monday. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 21.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after purchasing an additional 182,354 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,386,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,691,000 after buying an additional 25,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $753,733.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

