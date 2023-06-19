BWS Financial Comments on Garrett Motion Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at BWS Financial boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Garrett Motion in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Garrett Motion’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GTX opened at $7.60 on Monday. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $494.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 289.60% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $902,037.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,111,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,130,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $7,738,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,570,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,607,946.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $902,037.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,111,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,130,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,829,994 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,408. Company insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 231.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 86.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 444,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 205,590 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 1,325.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 224,200 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

