CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Stake Boosted by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,113,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE CAE opened at $21.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.21 million. CAE had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

