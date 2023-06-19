CaliberCos Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CWD) Quiet Period To End on June 26th

CaliberCos’ (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, June 26th. CaliberCos had issued 1,200,000 shares in its IPO on May 17th. The total size of the offering was $4,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CaliberCos Trading Down 5.2 %

CaliberCos stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. CaliberCos has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

CaliberCos Company Profile

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

