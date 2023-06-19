Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) and Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Selectis Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.42 billion 8.49 $653.61 million $5.62 20.13 Selectis Health $29.29 million 0.50 -$2.25 million ($0.56) -8.48

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Selectis Health. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 41.27% 12.09% 6.55% Selectis Health -3.63% -52.39% -3.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Selectis Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.3% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selectis Health has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Camden Property Trust and Selectis Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 1 6 7 0 2.43 Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $128.29, indicating a potential upside of 13.42%. Given Camden Property Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Selectis Health on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 60,652 apartment homes in 178 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 15 consecutive years, most recently ranking #26.

About Selectis Health

(Get Rating)

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.