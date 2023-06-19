Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE CPT opened at $113.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.