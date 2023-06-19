Canadian Natural Resources Limited Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

CNQ opened at $55.01 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $11,623,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.