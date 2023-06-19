Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,996 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after buying an additional 762,051 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,925,000 after buying an additional 730,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after buying an additional 586,864 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $92.24 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.28.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

