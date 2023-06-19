Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,101,000 after buying an additional 15,081,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,357,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,422,000 after buying an additional 168,776 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,893,000 after buying an additional 2,900,697 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,051,000 after buying an additional 2,645,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,554,000 after buying an additional 1,894,224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IUSB opened at $45.49 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

