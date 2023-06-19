Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the first quarter worth $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in VMware by 59.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in VMware by 24.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in VMware by 8.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the first quarter worth $419,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Price Performance

NYSE:VMW opened at $141.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $143.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.53 and a 200 day moving average of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.