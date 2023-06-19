Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $248,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,632,000 after buying an additional 476,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,994,000 after acquiring an additional 205,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,575,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,095,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

EMN opened at $82.67 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

