Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after buying an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,243,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,982,000 after purchasing an additional 749,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,636,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,498,000 after purchasing an additional 340,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,311.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $80.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.08. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

