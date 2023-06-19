Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 15,200 VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:SMB opened at $16.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

