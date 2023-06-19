Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,060,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,492,861,000 after buying an additional 534,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,776,574,000 after buying an additional 368,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after buying an additional 12,488,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,032,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,544,000 after buying an additional 210,416 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEG opened at $62.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

