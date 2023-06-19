Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $202,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 552 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $403.09 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

