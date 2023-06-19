Capital One Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Friday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $8.24 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.2 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $33.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,342 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.0% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

