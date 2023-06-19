CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KMX opened at $79.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

