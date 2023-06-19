Carnival Co. & (CCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 26th. Analysts expect Carnival Co. & to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & has set its Q2 2023 guidance at -$0.42–$0.34 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at -$0.44–$0.28 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Carnival Co. & to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.0 %

CCL opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.