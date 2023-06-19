Carnival Co. & (CUK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 26th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.14) to GBX 850 ($10.64) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 403.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

