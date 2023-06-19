CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,994,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,992,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CDW by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 848,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,592,000 after buying an additional 223,223 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $178.15 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.85 and its 200-day moving average is $185.80.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

