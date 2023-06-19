Centre Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.8% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $184.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.26.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

