Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 18,233 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18,233 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
