Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $67.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.33. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $397,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,247,018.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $397,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,247,018.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $102,457.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,942.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,640 shares of company stock worth $958,865 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.