CGN Advisors LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

