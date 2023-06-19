CGN Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

NYSE HD opened at $300.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.75 and its 200-day moving average is $304.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.