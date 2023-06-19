CGN Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $123.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

