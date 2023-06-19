CGN Advisors LLC Sells 568 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day moving average is $109.80. The company has a market cap of $425.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

