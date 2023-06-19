Chardan Capital Comments on Zura Bio Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zura Bio in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus expects that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zura Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Zura Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Zura Bio Trading Up 16.7 %

Insider Transactions at Zura Bio

Shares of Zura Bio stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. Zura Bio has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $37.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.26.

In other Zura Bio news, Director Amit Munshi acquired 117,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 617,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Further Reading

