Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 464,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Charge Enterprises Price Performance

CRGE stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. Charge Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $201.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Charge Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 113.93% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $193.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Charge Enterprises will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charge Enterprises

Institutional Trading of Charge Enterprises

In related news, CEO Andrew Scott Fox purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,775,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 257,206 shares of company stock worth $269,167. Company insiders own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Charge Enterprises by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Charge Enterprises by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Charge Enterprises by 85.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charge Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.