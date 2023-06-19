Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.
Check-Cap Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of CHEK opened at $2.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.
Institutional Trading of Check-Cap
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEK. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
