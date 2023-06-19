Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.4% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $157.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day moving average of $166.39. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

