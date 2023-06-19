Christopher Gramm Sells 1,000 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,741.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Gramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $35,090.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $39,740.00.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $35.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $982.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.62.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $400.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.23 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 206,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 72,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in AdvanSix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASIX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

See Also

