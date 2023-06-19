Claro Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,910 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in CSX by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

