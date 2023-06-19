Claro Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,709 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FCX opened at $39.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

